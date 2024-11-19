News & Insights

Fitch Reaffirms Generali’s Strong Financial Rating

November 19, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Fitch has reaffirmed Generali’s Insurance Financial Strength rating at ‘A+’, highlighting its strong capital position and business profile. Generali continues to be a key global player in insurance and asset management, with significant operations across Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions and integrating sustainability into its strategic initiatives.

