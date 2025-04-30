Fitch Ratings Revises Outlook for Marex Group plc to Positive, Affirms Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'

Fitch Ratings revised Marex Group's outlook to positive, affirming its 'BBB-' rating due to strong earnings and growth.

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the outlook of Marex Group plc’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) from stable to positive while affirming the rating at ‘BBB-’. This change is attributed to Marex's robust and increasing earnings across various market conditions, as well as its strategic expansion and diversification through acquisitions. CEO Ian Lowitt highlighted that this outlook upgrade is indicative of Marex's strong, scalable global platform and a decade of consistent growth. Marex operates as a diversified financial services platform, providing liquidity and market access across energy, commodities, and financial markets, with a significant presence globally.

Potential Positives

Fitch Ratings has revised Marex Group plc’s outlook to positive from stable, which is a significant recognition of the company's financial stability and growth potential.

The affirmation of Marex’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at ‘BBB-’ suggests that the company maintains a strong credit profile and is well-positioned in its market.

The press release highlights Marex’s strong and growing earnings across variable market conditions, indicating resilience and adaptability in its business strategy.

Ian Lowitt, CEO, emphasizes the company’s risk control framework and 10-year track record of sequential growth, reinforcing confidence in its long-term strategy and management effectiveness.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Marex Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) status?

Marex Group's Long-Term IDR is affirmed at 'BBB-' with a positive outlook, revised from stable.

Why did Fitch Ratings revise Marex's outlook to positive?

The positive outlook reflects Marex's strong earnings, franchise expansion, and well-managed liquidity amidst varying market conditions.

Who is the CEO of Marex Group?

The CEO of Marex Group is Ian Lowitt, who emphasizes the company's strong growth and risk control framework.

What services does Marex Group provide?

Marex Group offers services in Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, and Hedging and Investment Solutions.

Where is Marex Group located?

Marex Group has more than 40 offices worldwide, employing over 2,400 people across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $MRX stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MRX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MRX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MRX forecast page.

$MRX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 01/13/2025

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitch Ratings (Fitch) yesterday announced that it has revised the outlook of Marex Group plc’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to positive from stable, and has affirmed its Long-Term IDR at ‘BBB-’.





The revision of the outlook reflects Marex’s strong and growing earnings across variable market conditions, expansion and diversification of the franchise both organically and through bolt-on acquisitions, well-managed liquidity and adequate buffer over regulatory capital requirements.





Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex, commented: “Fitch’s upgrade to our outlook to positive from stable reflects the strength and scalability of our diversified global platform as well as our 10-year track record of sequential growth through a range of market environments. At the core of our strategy is Marex’s risk control framework, which keeps pace with our expanding business. We view our investment grade rating as a differentiator, and this is a further validation of our strategy.”





About Marex:







Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to 60 exchanges. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 40 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,400 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.







Enquiries please contact:







Marex:





Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan





+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508





nratchford@marex.com/ astrachan@marex.com





FTI Consulting US / UK





+1 919 609 9423 / +44 777 611 1222





marex@fticonsulting.com



