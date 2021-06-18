Banking

Fitch raises UK outlook on economic resilience to pandemic shock

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

Rating agency Fitch raised Britain's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' on Friday, saying macroeconomic, labour market and fiscal outturns since the start of 2021 showed the economy was more resilient to the impact of the pandemic shock.

Adds background on UK economy

June 18 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch raised Britain's outlook to 'stable' from 'negative' on Friday, saying macroeconomic, labour market and fiscal outturns since the start of 2021 showed the economy was more resilient to the impact of the pandemic shock.

"The roll-out of the UK's coronavirus vaccination programme has been rapid...which could dampen the impact of infection cases on healthcare capacity and support economic resilience to ongoing developments in the pandemic," Fitch said.

Last year, the economy shrank by 9.8%, its sharpest slump in more than 300 years and the biggest fall in output of any large advanced economy.

But as lockdown eased, the economic recovery picked up pace in April, with the fastest monthly growth since July leaving output a record 27.6% higher than a year earlier, when the virus was rampant.

The agency affirmed its sovereign credit rating at 'AA-'.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular