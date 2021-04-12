Banking

Fitch raises outlook for Australia's 'Big Four' banks as economy rebounds

Contributor
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on Monday for Australia's so-called 'Big Four' banks to "stable" from "negative", reflecting signs of the country's economic rebound from its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 12 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on Monday for Australia's so-called 'Big Four' banks to "stable" from "negative", reflecting signs of the country's economic rebound from its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the final quarter of last year and all signs are that 2021 has started on a firm footing too helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. Fitch expects a 4.7% GDP expansion in 2021.

The country's economy has performed better than peers due to low community transmission of COVID-19 together with timely fiscal and monetary stimulus.

The financial profiles of Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX are likely to remain consistent with their ratings over the next two years, Fitch said.

However, the ratings agency warned that risks to the forecast would remain until the vaccination programme is completed. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that vaccination targets would be abandoned after new advice on AstraZeneca AZN.L shots.

Fitch affirmed all the banks' ratings at A+.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Banking sector outlook in a rising interest rate environment and crypto adoption

    Commerce Street Capital President & CEO Dory Wiley joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss banking sector outlook in a rising interest rate environment and crypto adoption.

    Mar 29, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular