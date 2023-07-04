Fitch puts SBB on Rating Watch Negative

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings has placed Swedish landlord SBB SBBb.ST on rating watch negative (RNW), the credit ratings company said on Tuesday.

"The RWN reflects heightened refinance risk, and execution risk to receiving disposal proceeds, which have been compounded by certain bondholders claiming that there may be a financial covenant breach," Fitch said in a statement.

