News & Insights

Fitch puts SBB on Rating Watch Negative

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

July 04, 2023 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings has placed Swedish landlord SBB SBBb.ST on rating watch negative (RNW), the credit ratings company said on Tuesday.

"The RWN reflects heightened refinance risk, and execution risk to receiving disposal proceeds, which have been compounded by certain bondholders claiming that there may be a financial covenant breach," Fitch said in a statement.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.