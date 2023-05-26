Fitch puts multiple US govt-linked securities on negative watch as debt deadline looms

Updates paragraph 1, adds details of ratings negative watch in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-5

May 26 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday placed a raft of U.S. government-related securities on watch for a possible downgrade, as talks over the debt ceiling dragged on.

Fitch said it has placed the "AAA" ratings of certain categories of debt that are directly tied to the creditworthiness of the U.S. or its related entities on negative watch.

Other global rating agencies have also of a downgrade of the country if a deal is not reached soon. A downgrade could affect the pricing of trillions of dollars of Treasury debt securities.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

