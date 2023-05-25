News & Insights

Banking
FNMA

Fitch puts Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac on negative watch as US debt deadline looms

May 25, 2023 — 07:44 pm EDT

Written by Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

May 25 (Reuters) - Fitch has placed the ratings of U.S. mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on watch for a possible downgrade as U.S. lawmakers' negotiations to raise the government's debt ceiling dragged on without a resolution.

This comes after the ratings agency on Wednesday had warned that the U.S. credit rating could be downgraded if a debt ceiling deal was not reached soon.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Fitch said the move reflected "uncertainty surrounding the resolution of the RWN (Rating Watch Negative) on the U.S."

