Fitch puts Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac on negative watch as US debt deadline looms

May 25 (Reuters) - Fitch has placed the ratings of U.S. mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on watch for a possible downgrade as U.S. lawmakers' negotiations to raise the government's debt ceiling dragged on without a resolution.

This comes after the ratings agency on Wednesday had warned that the U.S. credit rating could be downgraded if a debt ceiling deal was not reached soon.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Fitch said the move reflected "uncertainty surrounding the resolution of the RWN (Rating Watch Negative) on the U.S."

