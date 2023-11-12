News & Insights

Fitch plans to withdraw ratings of Country Garden Services

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

November 12, 2023 — 08:48 pm EST

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Global ratings agency Fitch said on Monday it plans to withdraw all the ratings on Country Garden Services Holding 6098.HK on or about Dec. 12 for commercial reasons.

Fitch had downgraded Country Garden Services to BB+ and placed its rating on negative watch last week.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

