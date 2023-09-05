Fitch places Gabon on 'rating watch negative' following coup

Adds background and details from Fitch report in paragraphs 2 to 7

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday it has placed Gabon on "rating watch negative" (RWN), citing high political uncertainty in the Central African nation following a military coup last month.

In West and Central Africa's eighth coup in three years, military officers seized power on Aug. 30, minutes after an announcement that President Ali Bongo had won an election they annulled and said was not credible.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

