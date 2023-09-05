News & Insights

Fitch places Gabon on 'rating watch negative' following coup

September 05, 2023 — 05:36 pm EDT

Written by Pushkala Aripaka for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Credit ratings agency Fitch said on Tuesday it has placed Gabon on "rating watch negative" (RWN), citing high political uncertainty in the Central African nation following a military coup last month.

In West and Central Africa's eighth coup in three years, military officers seized power on Aug. 30, minutes after an announcement that President Ali Bongo had won an election they annulled and said was not credible.

