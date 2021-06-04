Fitch maintains Italy's rating at 'BBB-', with stable outlook

Banking

Global ratings agency Fitch on Friday affirmed Italy's credit rating at "BBB-", just a notch above junk, saying the COVID-19 pandemic continues to exert an adverse impact on euro zone's third largest economy.

"Very high government debt and structurally weak economic growth weigh on the rating," Fitch said in a statement.

The agency said an expansion of vaccinations, a decline in new coronavirus cases and the re-opening of a vast majority of the country's economy last month would pave the way for a "swift rebound" in economic activity in the second half of this year.

However, Fitch warned a potential emergence of vaccine-resistant variants of the coronavirus is a short-term risk to the country's recovery.

It maintained Italy's outlook at stable.

