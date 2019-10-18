Banking

Fitch keeps UK's 'AA' rating amid Brexit uncertainty

Ratings agency Fitch said on Friday that it is maintaining its 'AA' rating on the United Kingdom, less than 15 days before the country is scheduled to leave the European Union.

Britain is currently on Fitch's negative watch list, meaning the rating may be downgraded in the future. The agency said it would take its decision when there is more certainty over the UK's planned exit from the club.

"It is still uncertain whether UK Parliament will approve the deal before the end of October, given existing divisions across the UK political spectrum," Fitch said in a statement.

