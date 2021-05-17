Fitch keeps Mexico credit rating unchanged, with stable outlook

Adds details from statement

May 17 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Monday kept Mexico's credit rating unchanged at BBB- and its outlook stable, saying consistent macroeconomic policy, relatively stable external finances and low debt levels had supported its decision.

However, Fitch warned that the rating was hampered by relatively weak governance and "muted" long-term growth.

The large tax burden shouldered by state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) was also a factor weighing on the credit rating, Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch also raised its 2021 growth forecast for Mexico to 5%.

Mexico's deputy finance minister Gabriel Yorio said the country had managed to keep its finances stable without the need to raise taxes or crimp spending.

"The (rating) confirmation preserves favorable access to national and international markets," he said on Twitter.

