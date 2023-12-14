Fitch joins Moody's in downgrading Brazil's Braskem as damage claims rise

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Fitch on Thursday downgraded the global rating of Braskem BRKM5.SA to BB+ from BBB- and placed the Brazilian petrochemical company on negative watch, saying environmental risks increased and noted new damage claims over sinking ground in the city of Maceio.

The move means Braskem has lost its investment-grade rating from Fitch. Earlier this week, Moody's, which already had a speculative grade for the petrochemical company, also cut the firm's rating.

S&P has a BBB- investment grade rating for Braskem.

Braskem has spent about 9.2 billion reais ($1.85 billion), with over 5 billion reais provisioned, on socio-environmental agreements since authorities said in 2018 that its rock salt extraction operations contributed to sinking ground in five neighborhoods in Maceio, prompting some 60,000 people to be moved.

Claims have started to mount again in recent weeks as a mine in process of being closed first had been put at imminent risk of collapse and then breached in Maceio on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, state and federal prosecutors asked a court to freeze 1 billion reais ($203 million) from Braskem's bank accounts after an injunction that had ordered the firm to expand financial damage repair to new areas. Braskem said it will appeal the injunction.

($1 = 4.9155 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani in Sao Paulo Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier in Sao Paulo and Ricardo Brito in Brasilia)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.