Fitch follows S&P in downgrading Serba Dinamik after KPMG concerns

By Daniel Stanton

SINGAPORE, Jun 3 (IFR) - Fitch has downgraded Serba Dinamik Holdings and its US dollar sukuk to B– from BB–, after the Malaysian company's auditor called for an independent review of its finances.

The oil and gas services company disclosed on May 25 that auditor KPMG had raised questions related to its statutory audit, causing its sukuk and shares to tumble in secondary trading.

S&P on June 1 downgraded the rating of the company and its US$180m sukuk due March 2025 to B– from B+.

Both agencies assigned a negative outlook to their ratings, and warned that the audit complications would make it harder for Serba Dinamik to refinance M$1.7bn (US$413m) of debt due in the next 12 months.

"We believe the issues raised by KPMG and the review will constrain SDHB's ability to access capital markets to manage its liabilities," wrote Fitch.

KPMG tried to check on sales transactions, trade receivables and material on site balances, but had only received a response from one of the 12 customers it had contacted. The auditor also questioned why several suppliers appeared to share the same address and some had very low levels of paid-up capital despite the large size of their transactions with Serba Dinamik.

It called for an independent review of suppliers and customers accounting for total sales transactions of M$2.32bn, trade receivables of M$652m and materials-on-site of M$569m. Serba Dinamik said it would appoint an independent firm to investigate the matters raised by KPMG and that it expected the review to be completed within a month, though Fitch said such a complex process could take longer.

The company said that several of the companies used the same secretarial service, explaining why they appeared to share the same address. Some suppliers came under the Malaysian government's vendor development programme to support the growth of Bumiputera, or local Malay, companies, which under the programme are not required to have a large share capital to be considered as suppliers.

One of Serba Dinamik's largest shareholders has proposed replacing KPMG as auditor with BDO.

The sukuk was bid at a cash price of 31 today, according to Tradeweb, down from 98.5 on May 24.

(Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by Vincent Baby)

((daniel.stanton@refinitiv.com; +65 69299311))