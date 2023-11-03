News & Insights

Fitch follows S&P in cutting Orsted's outlook

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch on Friday downgraded the outlook on Danish renewable energy firm Orsted's ORSTED.CO rating to negative, a day after S&P warned of a possible debt downgrade due to the company's massive losses on projects in the United States.

Fitch affirmed Orsted's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'.

The world's largest offshore wind developer on Wednesday said it had halted plans for two U.S. wind farms and that related impairments had surged above $5 billion, sending its share price down 26% to a six-year low.

