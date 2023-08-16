News & Insights

Banking

Fitch expects Mexican govt to support Pemex with some $15 bln per year

Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF

August 16, 2023 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by Adriana Barrera, Raul Cortes Fernandez, Valentine Hilaire for Reuters ->

Adds data on Pemex's debt

MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican government is likely to continue supporting heavily indebted state oil firm Pemex with about $15 billion per year, Fitch ratings agency said in an a report on Wednesday, adding these will at least cover international bond debt amortizations.

However, should the government substantively increase its support for Pemex, this would have a negative credit effect on the sovereign, Fitch added.

Pemex, whose financial debt surged to $110.5 billion by the second quarter of the year - the most of any state energy firm worldwide - received more than $3 billion from the government last month to help it meet its obligations.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has vowed to revive Pemex, which he inherited with a towering debt, but concerns have been growing since he took office in late 2018.

Under Lopez Obrador's presidency, Pemex bonds were stripped of a coveted investment grade rating, and two out of the three major ratings agencies rank the bonds speculative grade, or junk.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Raul Cortes Fernandez and Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.