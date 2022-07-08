Banking

Fitch downgrades Turkey's debt rating to 'B' from 'B+'

Credit: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Ratings agency Fitch on Friday downgraded Turkey's debt rating to 'B' from 'B+', citing increasing inflation.

July 8 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday downgraded Turkey's debt rating to 'B' from 'B+', citing increasing inflation.

Inflation in Turkey shot to a 24-year high, standing at 78.62% in June, mainly due to a currency crisis at the end of last year and the lira's continued decline .

The agency affirmed its outlook at 'negative', adding that it expects Turkey's consumption to slow given rising inflation, a weaker exchange rate and diminishing domestic confidence. (https://bit.ly/3yyizlo)

The economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also stoked prices in import-dependent Turkey, especially due to rising energy and commodity costs.

