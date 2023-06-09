Fitch downgrades Tunisia amid financial crisis

Adds details from Fitch statement in paragraphs 2, 4, 5 and 6, and background in paragraph 3

June 9 (Reuters) - Global credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded Tunisia deeper into "junk" territory on Friday, citing uncertainty around the country's ability to mobilise sufficient funding to meet its financing requirements.

The agency downgraded the North African nation to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+' and said this reflects a delay on a $1.9 billion bailout by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), after talks between the parties stalled, raising the risk of a sovereign default.

Earlier this week, central bank figures showed Tunisia's foreign currency reserves fell to 21 billion dinars ($6.78 billion), enough to cover just 91 days of imports, compared with 123 days in the same period a year earlier.

"Our central scenario assumes an agreement between Tunisia and the IMF by year-end, but this is much later than our previous expectation and risks remain elevated," Fitch said in a statement.

However, in the absence of an IMF agreement, Fitch believes about $2.5 billion of external financing could be attainable in 2023, mainly from Algeria, AfreximBank, project loans from multilateral partners and increased grants from bilateral partners.

Fitch said it expects GDP growth to slow to 1.4% in 2023, from 2.4% in 2022.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

