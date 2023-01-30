Fitch downgrades Telefonica del Peru's rating to 'BB' from 'BB+'

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fitch downgraded Telefonica del Peru's rating to "BB" from "BB+" amid the company's tax liability, according to a statement published Monday.

The firm is set to pay more than 3 billion soles (more than $700 million) in backdated taxes and fines after a ruling by the supreme court disclosed earlier in January, following a prolonged legal dispute with the government.

The rating agency also noted the intense competitive environment for the firm amid lingering cost inflation pressures and an uncertain economic backdrop in Peru.

($1 = 3.8380 soles)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

