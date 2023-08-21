Fitch downgrades Swedish SBB's long-term IDR to 'B-'

Adds details and background in paragraphs 2 to 6

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Fitch on Monday downgraded Swedish property company SBB's SBBb.ST long-term issuer default rating (IDR) to "B-" from "BB+", citing insufficient progress on raising enough liquidity and unfavorable real estate and capital market conditions.

'B' ratings indicate that material default risk is present, but a limited margin of safety remains, Fitch says on its website regarding issuer default ratings.

Fitch also downgraded SBB's senior unsecured debt rating to 'B+' from 'BB+'and said that the ratings remain on rating watch negative.

Last month, Fitch Ratings had placed the Swedish real estate group on rating watch negative.

