Banking

Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka's local currency debt rating to 'CC'

Credit: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE

December 01, 2022 — 10:45 am EST

Written by Raechel Thankam Job for Reuters ->

Adds background

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fitch on Thursday downgraded Sri Lanka's Long-Term local-currency debt rating by two notches to "CC" from "CCC", citing a probable local-currency debt default in the face of high interest costs and tight domestic financing conditions.

The South Asian country is suffering its worst financial turmoil since independence from Britain in 1948 as a result of economic mismanagement, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the Indian Ocean island's key tourism industry.

Sri Lanka aims to restore growth to pre-crisis levels in 2026, a state finance minister said on Wednesday, with policymakers intent on meeting a December deadline to present proposals that might help unlock an International Monetary Fund bail-out

The ratings agency has affirmed Sri Lanka's foreign currency debt rating at 'RD' or in default territory, reflecting the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shailesh Kuber)

((RaechelThankam.Job@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.