Fitch downgrades Signa unit as possible insolvency looms

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

December 12, 2023 — 06:21 am EST

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Fitch on Tuesday said that it had downgraded the credit rating of Signa Development Selection, a key division of the European property giant Signa that has become the biggest casualty so far of Europe's property crash.

Fitch noted in its announcement to cut the rating to C from CCC- statements last week from Signa Development's financing arm that it was "predominantly likely" that its parent and companies related to it will start insolvency proceedings soon.

