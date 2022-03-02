Fitch downgrades Russia's sovereign rating to 'B'

Adds background, details from statement

March 2 (Reuters) - Fitch on Wednesday downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to "B" from "BBB" in response to unprecedented sanctionstriggered by the West against the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Both the countries' financial markets have unsurprisingly been thrown into turmoil by the events in recent days, which mark the biggest military attack in Europe since World War Two and have seen Moscow hit with stiff Western sanctions.

Fitch said it expects further ratcheting up of sanctions on Russian banks.

These sanctions are likely to weigh on Russia's ability to pay debt, the ratings agency said.

The sanctions imposed by Western countries will also markedly weaken Russia's GDP growth potential relative to the ratings agency's previous assessment of 1.6%, Fitch added.

The country has been placed on "rating watch negative", Fitch added.

Last week, S&P lowered Russia's rating to 'junk' status and Moody's put the country on review for a downgrade to junk.

