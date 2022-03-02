Banking

Fitch downgrades Russia's sovereign rating to 'B'

Contributor
Mehr Bedi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Fitch on Wednesday downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to "B" from "BBB" in response to unprecedented sanctions triggered by the West against the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Adds background, details from statement

March 2 (Reuters) - Fitch on Wednesday downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to "B" from "BBB" in response to unprecedented sanctionstriggered by the West against the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Both the countries' financial markets have unsurprisingly been thrown into turmoil by the events in recent days, which mark the biggest military attack in Europe since World War Two and have seen Moscow hit with stiff Western sanctions.

Fitch said it expects further ratcheting up of sanctions on Russian banks.

These sanctions are likely to weigh on Russia's ability to pay debt, the ratings agency said.

The sanctions imposed by Western countries will also markedly weaken Russia's GDP growth potential relative to the ratings agency's previous assessment of 1.6%, Fitch added.

The country has been placed on "rating watch negative", Fitch added.

Last week, S&P lowered Russia's rating to 'junk' status and Moody's put the country on review for a downgrade to junk.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Banking Videos

JPMorgan CEO Dimon on Stimulus, M&A, War for Talent

Feb 28, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular