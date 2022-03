March 2 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday downgraded Russia's sovereign credit rating to "B" from "BBB" in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's ratings have been placed on "rating watch negative", Fitch said.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Mehr.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.