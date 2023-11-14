News & Insights

Fitch downgrades ratings on four Egyptian banks

November 14, 2023 — 05:16 am EST

Written by Patrick Werr for Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch has downgraded its credit ratings on four Egyptian banks, including the largest private bank, citing increased risks to external financing, macroeconomic stability and the trajectory of already high government debt.

Fitch late on Monday lowered state banks National Bank of Egypt NBEGPT.UL, Banque Misr and Banque Du Caire BQDC.CA and privately held Commercial International Bank (CIB) COMI.CA to B- from B with a stable outlook.

Fitch on Nov. 3 downgraded the country's sovereign rating. Moody's and S&P similarly downgraded Egypt's sovereign rating and banks deeper into junk territory last month.

