Fitch downgrades property developer China Evergrande

Corrects typo in lead paragraph

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday it has downgraded Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK and two of its subsidiaries, a day after a similar step by Moody's Investors Service.

"The downgrade reflects our view that a default of some kind appears probable. We believe credit risk is high given tight liquidity, declining contracted sales, pressure to address delayed payments to suppliers and contractors, and limited progress on asset disposals," Fitch said in a statement.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.