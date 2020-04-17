Banking

Fitch downgrades Pemex for second time this month

Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Mexican state oil firm Pemex on Friday to BB-, its second downgrade this month, in line with a cut to Mexico's sovereign rating on fears that the coronavirus will trigger recession in Latin America's second-largest economy.

April 17 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Mexican state oil firm Pemex on Friday to BB-, its second downgrade this month, in line with a cut to Mexico's sovereign rating on fears that the coronavirus will trigger recession in Latin America's second-largest economy.

Fitch last downgraded Pemex PEMX.UL just two weeks ago, putting it deeper into "junk" territory at BB.

Fitch noted that Pemex's rating is three notches below Mexico's sovereign, which is BBB-, and cited ongoing "deterioration" of its stand-alone credit profile.

The deterioration reflects Pemex's "limited flexibility to navigate the downturn in the oil and gas industry given its elevated tax burden, high leverage, rising per-barrel lifting costs and high investment needs to maintain production and replenish reserves," Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch also revised Pemex's outlook to stable from negative.

On Wednesday, Fitch cut Mexico's sovereign rating to BBB- with a stable outlook, and forecast that the Mexican economy will contract by at least 4% this year and that the general government deficit will widen.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

