Fitch downgrades Pemex after cutting Mexico rating to a notch above 'junk'

April 17 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday downgraded Mexican oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos due to its direct linkage to the Latin American country, whose rating was lowered to one notch above speculative grade this week on fears that the economic shock caused by the coronavirus will cause a "severe recession".

Pemex's [RIC:RIC:PEMX.UL] stand-alone credit profile deterioration reflects its limited flexibility to navigate the downturn in the oil and gas industry given its elevated tax burden, high leverage, rising per-barrel lifting costs and high investment needs, the agency said in a statement.

Fitch also revised Pemex's rating outlook to stable from negative.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

