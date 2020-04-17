Banking

Fitch downgrades Pemex after cutting Mexico rating to a notch above 'junk'

Contributor
Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Ratings agency Fitch on Friday downgraded Mexican oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos due to its direct linkage to the Latin American country, whose rating was lowered to one notch above speculative grade this week on fears that the economic shock caused by the coronavirus will cause a "severe recession".

April 17 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday downgraded Mexican oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos due to its direct linkage to the Latin American country, whose rating was lowered to one notch above speculative grade this week on fears that the economic shock caused by the coronavirus will cause a "severe recession".

Pemex's [RIC:RIC:PEMX.UL] stand-alone credit profile deterioration reflects its limited flexibility to navigate the downturn in the oil and gas industry given its elevated tax burden, high leverage, rising per-barrel lifting costs and high investment needs, the agency said in a statement.

Fitch also revised Pemex's rating outlook to stable from negative.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Nishara.KaruvalliPathikkal@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2630;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Banking Videos

#TradeTalks: How Will Banking Transform Following Lessons Learned From the COVID-19 crisis?

How will banking transform following lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis? Publicis Sapient’s Raj Chakraborty joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the core changes.

Apr 6, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular