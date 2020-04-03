Fitch downgrades Mexico's Pemex as coronavirus batters oil markets

(Adds details)

April 3 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings cut the rating of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos to BB from BB+ with a negative outlook amid worries that the highly indebted company will see its stand-alone credit profile deteriorate further.

Pemex, as the company is known, plans to maintain crude production levels even as the coronavirus pandemic knocks down demand and a price war between global oil-producing powerhouses shakes up markets around the world.

The new rating reflects "the company's limited flexibility to navigate the downturn in the oil and gas industry given its elevated tax burden, high leverage, rising per barrel lifting costs and high investment needs to maintain production and replenish reserves," it said.

Last June the ratings agency downgraded the bonds to speculative grade, or junk status. It has since reiterated its concerns about Pemex's future, and recently called it the "most vulnerable" national oil company among its Latin American peers.

