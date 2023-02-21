Fitch downgrades Ghana to 'restricted default' after missing coupon payments

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded Ghana's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to 'restricted default', after the country missed the grace period to make a coupon payment on one of its eurobonds.

Ghana on Friday missed making the $40.6 million coupon payment on its $1 billion 2026 eurobond, as part of the suspension of payments on selected external debt that the government announced in December last year, Fitch said.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

