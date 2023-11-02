Fitch downgrades Ethiopia's long-term foreign-currency rating

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Fitch on Thursday downgraded Ethiopia's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to "CC" from "CCC-", citing an increased likelihood of the East African country defaulting on its debt.

"The downgrade ... reflects Fitch's view that the material decline in external liquidity and significant external financing gaps have increased the likelihood of a default event," the ratings agency said in a statement.

Ethiopia requested a debt restructuring in early 2021 under the G20 Common Framework set up during the COVID-19 era to help low-income countries driven towards default by the costs of the pandemic.

However, progress in restructuring talks has been slow, complicated by a two-year civil war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region that ended a year ago.

Further delays in securing financing from multilateral lenders including the International Monetary fund would lead to a further deterioration in Ethiopia's external liquidity, Fitch added.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.