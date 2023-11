Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Egypt's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B', citing increased risks to external financing.

The agency also revised its outlook to 'stable' from 'negative'.

