Fitch downgrades Country Garden Services to BB+, rating on negative watch

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday it had downgraded China's Country Garden Services 6098.HK to BB+ and placed its rating on negative watch.

It said the company's growth, profitability and funding access could be negatively affected by heightened liquidity pressure at its sister firm Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)

