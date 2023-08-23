News & Insights

Fitch downgrades Country Garden Services to BB+, rating on negative watch

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

August 23, 2023 — 08:43 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday it had downgraded China's Country Garden Services 6098.HK to BB+ and placed its rating on negative watch.

It said the company's growth, profitability and funding access could be negatively affected by heightened liquidity pressure at its sister firm Country Garden Holdings 2007.HK

