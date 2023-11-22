News & Insights

Fitch downgrades Chile's state-owned Codelco to BBB+ -statement

Credit: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

November 22, 2023 — 12:11 pm EST

SANTIAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Chile's state-owned mining giant Codelco's debt credit rating by one notch from A- to BBB+, according to a statement on Wednesday, but still three notches within the agency's investment grade status.

"The downgrade of Codelco's ratings is a result of lowering its standalone credit profile... reflecting the deterioration of (its) credit profile," said Fitch.

