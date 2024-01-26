News & Insights

Commodities

Fitch downgrades Brazil airline Gol to "D" after bankruptcy filing

Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

January 26, 2024 — 05:05 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Brazilian airline Gol's GOLL4.SA long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings to "D," from "CCC-," further pushing it into speculative territory after Gol filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.