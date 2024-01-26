Fitch downgrades Brazil airline Gol to "D" after bankruptcy filing

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Brazilian airline Gol's GOLL4.SA long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings to "D," from "CCC-," further pushing it into speculative territory after Gol filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

