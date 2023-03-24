Fitch downgrades Argentina to 'C'

March 24 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Argentina's foreign currency rating to 'C' from 'CCC-' after the country's executive decree forcing some public-sector entities to enter operations involving sovereign debt securities, which might lead to a potential default.

The agency affirmed Argentina's long-term local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'CCC'.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

