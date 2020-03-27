Fitch cuts UK's sovereign rating to 'AA-' as coronavirus strains finances

Adds details from statement, background

March 27 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch downgraded UK's sovereign rating to 'AA-' from 'AA' on Friday, blaming a significant weakening of the country's public finances due to the coronavirus outbreak and a fiscal loosening stance.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus, which has infected more than 14,500 and killed 759 as of Thursday afternoon in UK, up by nearly a third in 24 hours.

"The downgrade also reflects the deep near-term damage to the UK economy caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the lingering uncertainty regarding the post-Brexit UK-EU trade relationship," Fitch said in a release.

Britain's economy is shrinking at a record pace, faster than during the 2008-09 financial crisis, as businesses across the services sector shut up shop in face of the rapidly spreading health crisis, according to a survey released earlier this week.

The agency maintained the country's outlook at 'negative'.

The Bank of England has also stepped in to cushion the economy from the devastation caused by the outbreak. It has said it will buy a record 200 billion pounds of extra assets and has cut its main interest rate to a record-low 0.1%.

Separately, Fitch downgraded the Bank of England's rating to 'AA-' from 'AA', with a negative outlook.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((aditi.sebastian@thomsonreuters.com;; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806 182 2780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.