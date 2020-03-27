Fitch cuts UK's sovereign rating to 'AA-' as coronavirus strains finances

March 27 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch downgraded UK's sovereign rating to 'AA-' from 'AA' on Friday, blaming a significant weakening of the country's public finances due to the coronavirus outbreak and a fiscal loosening stance.

The rating change comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus, which has infected more than 14,500 and killed 759 as of Thursday afternoon in UK, up by nearly a third in 24 hours.

The agency maintained the country's outlook at 'negative'.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

