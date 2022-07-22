Fitch cuts Ukraine's ratings to 'C' from 'CCC'

adds background, details on debt

July 22 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday cut Ukraine's long-term foreign-currency rating to "C" from "CCC", days after the country requested its international creditors for a two-year freeze on its debt payments.

The delay was quickly granted and will help Ukraine put off around $1.2 billion of payments due in September, as the country tries to focus its resources on repelling Russia after the war seriously damaged its finances.

Fitch views the two-year debt freeze request as an initiation of a distressed debt exchange (DDE) and added that a broader restructuring of the Ukrainian government's commercial debt is necessary to avoid the country's rating being further downgraded to a restricted default (RD).

Ukraine has a host of bonds which add up to more than $20 billion of borrowings.

"The ability to meet Ukraine's extremely large financing need into 2023 largely depends on multilateral and bilateral support, which is currently uncertain," the agency said in a statement.

However, Fitch said it does not expect strong international pressure for Ukraine to bring domestic debt into a broader restructuring process as it continues to service its local-currency debt.

(Reporting by Nandhini Srinivasan and Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

