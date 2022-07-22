Banking

Fitch cuts Ukraine's ratings to 'C' from 'CCC'

Ratings agency Fitch on Friday cut Ukraine's long-term foreign-currency rating to "C" from "CCC", days after the country requested its international creditors for a two-year debt freeze.

"Fitch views this as the initiation of a distressed debt exchange (DDE) process," the agency said in a statement.

