Fitch cuts Ukraine's ratings to 'C' from 'CCC'

July 22 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday cut Ukraine's long-term foreign-currency rating to "C" from "CCC", days after the country requested its international creditors for a two-year debt freeze.

"Fitch views this as the initiation of a distressed debt exchange (DDE) process," the agency said in a statement.

