Banking

Fitch cuts India's outlook to 'negative'

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

Ratings agency Fitch cut its outlook for India to "negative" from "stable" on Thursday, saying that the coronavirus outbreak had an unfavourable impact on the economy.

June 18 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch cut its outlook for India to "negative" from "stable" on Thursday, saying that the coronavirus outbreak had an unfavourable impact on the economy.

"The coronavirus pandemic has significantly weakened India's growth outlook for this year and exposed the challenges associated with a high public-debt burden," Fitch said in a statement.

It maintained its rating for India at 'BBB-'.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; +91 8861175297; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular