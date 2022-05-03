Banking

Fitch cuts China's 2022 GDP forecast to 4.3% from 4.8% on COVID hit

Contributor
Shubham Kalia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Fitch said on Tuesday it has cut China's GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 4.3% from 4.8%, saying pandemic-related disruptions have had an impact on the country's economy in the first two quarters of the year.

Adds Fitch comments

May 3 (Reuters) - Fitch said on Tuesday it has cut China's GDP growth forecast for 2022 to 4.3% from 4.8%, saying pandemic-related disruptions have had an impact on the country's economy in the first two quarters of the year.

The rating agency said it stills expects a quarter-over-quarter GDP contraction in the second quarter, before the economy starts to recover.

Fitch raised its 2023 growth forecast for the country slightly higher to 5.2% from 5.1%.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular