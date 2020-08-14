Fitch cuts Bahrain rating on combined impact of lower oil prices, coronavirus

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch said it has downgraded Bahrain's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to 'B+' from 'BB-', with the cut reflecting the combined impact of lower oil prices and the coronavirus outbreak on the country.

Bahrain's outlook is stable, Fitch Ratings said in a statement on Friday.

The pandemic and the lower oil prices have marked increases in the budget deficit and government debt, and caused a sharp gross domestic product contraction for Bahrain, Fitch said.

Bahrain's government revenue fell 29% in the first half of 2020, the country's state news agency said on Monday.

Fitch said it forecast the state budget deficit to widen to 15.5% of GDP in 2020 from 4.6% of GDP in 2019.

The small oil producing Gulf state was bailed out in 2018 with a $10 billion aid package from wealthy Gulf neighbours to avoid a credit crunch and had been working to plug its budget deficit.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

