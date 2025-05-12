Fitch Boosts Argentina to CCC+ on IMF Deal and Currency Reform

Fitch Ratings upgraded Argentina’s sovereign credit one notch to CCC+ on Monday, citing the government’s removal of currency controls and successful $20 billion IMF financing program. The new grade aligns Buenos Aires with Ecuador and Sri Lanka, reflecting improved external liquidity and market confidence in President Javier Milei’s reform agenda.





Analysts at Fitch, including Todd Martinez, praised the dismantling of most capital restrictions as a catalyst for reserve rebuilding and peso stabilization. With currency-market controls lifted in April, Argentina can now better access multilateral funding and support its debt-servicing capacity abroad.





Bull Case:



Fitch Ratings has upgraded Argentina's sovereign credit to CCC+, reflecting improved external liquidity and market confidence in President Javier Milei’s reform agenda, including a successful $20 billion IMF financing program.



The removal of most currency controls ("el cepo") is a significant step towards normalizing the economy, expected to boost foreign currency reserves, stabilize the peso, and improve access to multilateral funding.



Argentina's economic recovery and disinflation are reportedly outpacing earlier expectations, with the IMF praising Milei's tough austerity program and "zero deficit" fiscal policy.



President Milei has achieved significant milestones in his first year, such as eliminating the fiscal deficit, moderating inflation, reducing the gap between official and parallel exchange rates, and implementing an ambitious liberalization program, while maintaining approval ratings around 50%.



A tax amnesty program has successfully brought in over USD 22 billion, bolstering the central bank's international reserves and helping to reduce the exchange rate gap.



Projected GDP growth for 2025 is around 5%, driven by sectors like energy, mining, and agriculture, with disinflation expected to increase real wages and stimulate consumption.



Other rating agencies, like Moody's, have also acknowledged progress, upgrading Argentina's outlook.



The new IMF program provides an immediate disbursement of $12 billion, offering a lifeline to foreign currency reserves and supporting the transition to a more flexible foreign exchange system.



Businesses are now permitted to repatriate profits, a key demand that could encourage more foreign investment.



Bear Case:



Despite the upgrade, a CCC+ rating remains deep in speculative territory, indicating substantial ongoing credit risk, and Argentina is still shut out from accessing international private debt markets.



The success and sustainability of President Milei's austerity measures and reforms face a crucial test in the October midterm elections, which will determine political support for continued fiscal discipline.



Fitch Ratings and other analysts note that significant uncertainties persist, including existing export restrictions, questions around subsidies, and the challenge of achieving sustained reserve accumulation.



While some currency controls have been lifted, policymakers are reportedly deferring full reserve rebuilding until the peso strengthens further, and any remaining controls may constrain a strong rebound in investment.



The economy experienced a significant contraction in 2024, with poverty levels surpassing 50%, highlighting the social cost of the adjustment program.



Argentina needs a new IMF program not only to refinance existing debt but also to access fresh resources, and negotiations face sticking points regarding exchange rate policy and congressional support for budgets.



Failure to secure a new IMF agreement could place Argentina in a precarious financing situation, with nearly $8 billion in debt service due to the IMF and other international financial institutions in 2025.



The external current account balance is expected to shift from a surplus to a deficit in 2025, reflecting less favorable terms of trade and a cyclical recovery of domestic demand.



The risk of policy setbacks or political shocks undermining macroeconomic stability and prospects for regaining market access remains a significant concern.



Despite the upgrade, Argentina's access to private debt remains restricted, as policymakers defer reserve buildup until the peso strengthens to around 1,000 per dollar. Fitch warns that export restrictions and subsidy questions continue to cloud the outlook.Moody's lifted Argentina to Caa3 with a positive outlook in January, while S&P affirmed CCC earlier this year. Investors will watch Milei's ability to sustain growth, tame inflation, and secure popular support ahead of crucial midterm contests.

