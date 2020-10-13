Fitch becomes second foreign firm to assign rating to a China domestic issuer

Adds details from rating report, background

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Tuesday became the second global agency to assign a rating to an onshore Chinese issuer after its Chinese unit gave Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co its highest long-term issuer rating.

Fitch Bohua Credit Ratings Ltd gave the leasing firm a AAA long-term issuer rating with a stable outlook, citing its competitive advantages, a strong financial position and robust support from parent Bank of Communications 3328.HK, 601328.SS (BoCom).

But Fitch Bohua analysts also said the rating reflected BoCom's support and that any worsening of BoCom's credit situation could impact its ability or desire to support subsidiaries.

If support from BoCom is not taken into account, then BoCom Financial Leasing would merit a standalone rating of "aa-", the analysts said.

Fitch received approval to rate issuers in China's domestic bond market in May.

S&P Global, which received approval to rate domestic bonds in January 2019, issued its first rating to ICBC Financial Leasing in July last year.

