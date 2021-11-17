Banking

Fitch affirms Mexico at 'BBB-', says outlook stable

Contributor
Anthony Esposito Reuters
MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday affirmed Mexico's long-term foreign-currency and local-currency issuer default ratings at 'BBB-' with a stable rating outlook.

The ratings agency also said longer-than-expected supply shocks will constrain the Bank of Mexico's monetary policy space, likely resulting in further interest rate hikes in 2022.

