Fitch affirms Mexico at 'BBB-', says outlook stable

MEXICO CITY, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Wednesday affirmed Mexico's long-term foreign-currency and local-currency issuer default ratings at 'BBB-' with a stable rating outlook.

The ratings agency also said longer-than-expected supply shocks will constrain the Bank of Mexico's monetary policy space, likely resulting in further interest rate hikes in 2022.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)

