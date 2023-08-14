News & Insights

Banking

Fitch affirms Israel's A+ credit rating and stable outlook

Credit: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

August 14, 2023 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by Steven Scheer for Reuters ->

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed Israel's 'A+' sovereign credit rating and 'stable' outlook, citing strong external finances while cautioning that the government's judicial overhaul plan could hurt Israel's credit metrics.

"Israel's 'A+' rating balances a diversified, resilient and high value-added economy and strong external finances against a relatively high government debt/GDP ratio, ongoing security risks and a record of unstable governments that has hindered policymaking," it said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.