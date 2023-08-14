Fitch affirms Israel's A+ credit rating and stable outlook

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed Israel's 'A+' sovereign credit rating and 'stable' outlook, citing strong external finances while cautioning that the government's judicial overhaul plan could hurt Israel's credit metrics.

"Israel's 'A+' rating balances a diversified, resilient and high value-added economy and strong external finances against a relatively high government debt/GDP ratio, ongoing security risks and a record of unstable governments that has hindered policymaking," it said.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

