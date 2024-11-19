Fitch Affirms Generali’s Strong Financial Rating

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Assicurazioni Generali’s Insurer Financial Strength rating at ‘A+’, citing the group’s robust capitalization, low financial leverage, and strong company profile. Generali, a leading global insurance and asset management firm, continues to expand its presence worldwide with a focus on innovative solutions and sustainability. This positive outlook underscores Generali’s commitment to providing value to its stakeholders.
