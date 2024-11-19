News & Insights

Stocks

Fitch Affirms Generali’s Strong Financial Rating

November 19, 2024 — 12:18 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (IT:G) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Assicurazioni Generali’s Insurer Financial Strength rating at ‘A+’, citing the group’s robust capitalization, low financial leverage, and strong company profile. Generali, a leading global insurance and asset management firm, continues to expand its presence worldwide with a focus on innovative solutions and sustainability. This positive outlook underscores Generali’s commitment to providing value to its stakeholders.

For further insights into IT:G stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.