News & Insights

US Markets

Fitch affirms Brazil's rating at BB with outlook stable

Credit: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

December 15, 2023 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by Andre Romani for Reuters ->

Adds details on Fitch decision in paragraphs 2-4

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Friday it has affirmed Brazil's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating at "BB", with a stable outlook.

In a statement, Fitch said that ratings were supported by Brazil's "large and diverse economy, high per-capita income, and deep domestic markets and a large cash cushion."

On the other hand, the agency said the ratings are constrained "by weak economic growth potential, relatively low governance scores, high and rising government debt/GDP, and budgetary rigidities," it said.

Fitch also commented on the first year of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's third term in office, saying that his administration "has shown broad policy pragmatism."

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsBanking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.