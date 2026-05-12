FITB's Bold Branch Expansion Strategy: Will It Drive Long-Term Growth?

Fifth Third Bancorp’s FITB branch expansion strategy has emerged as one of the company’s most significant growth initiatives in recent years. The bank has been aggressively expanding its physical presence across high-growth markets in the United States, particularly in the Southeast, Texas, Arizona and California. According to the company’s plans, Fifth Third aims to operate nearly 1,750 branches by 2030, with more than half located in these fast-growing markets.

The Southeast expansion has already shown encouraging progress. By the end of 2025, FITB had reached its 200th financial center in Florida and 100th branch in the Carolinas. These milestones demonstrate the bank’s commitment to increasing its footprint in regions experiencing strong population growth and rising business activity. Management estimates that the Southeast expansion alone could generate between $15 billion and $20 billion in deposits over the next seven years.

Fifth Third’s expansion strategy became even more impactful after its acquisition of Comerica in February 2026. The merger created the ninth-largest U.S. bank with nearly $294 billion in assets and significantly broadened FITB’s geographic reach. Through this acquisition, the bank operates in 17 of the 20 fastest-growing large markets in the country, including important regions in Texas and California. The combined organization expects to leverage Fifth Third’s strong retail and digital banking capabilities along with Comerica’s middle-market expertise to deepen customer relationships and accelerate deposit growth.

Another important aspect of FITB’s branch expansion strategy is its focus on balancing physical banking with digital innovation. Fifth Third intends to use its branches as relationship-building centers rather than simply transaction points. This approach supports cross-selling opportunities in wealth management, treasury services and commercial banking, helping diversify revenue streams beyond traditional interest income.

However, the expansion strategy also presents challenges. Rising non-interest expenses related to branch openings, technology investments and digitization initiatives are expected to pressure profitability in the near term. FITB has acknowledged that higher operating costs associated with expansion may continue affecting the company’s bottom line despite achieving efficiency improvements through cost-saving programs.

Overall, Fifth Third’s branch expansion move represents a bold long-term growth strategy aimed at capturing market share in rapidly expanding regions. Although the initiative increases short-term costs, the potential for higher deposits, stronger retail presence and diversified revenue generation could significantly strengthen the bank’s competitive position in the future.

FITB’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past year, Fifth Third’s shares have gained 23.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 28.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Similar Steps Taken by Other Financial Firms

PNC Financial’s PNC banking subsidiary, PNC Bank, N.A., plans to open more than 300 branches by 2030, increasing its total branch investment to about $2 billion.

The plan includes opening more than 300 branches across nearly 20 U.S. markets, renovating its entire branch network by 2029, and hiring more than 2,000 new employees to support growth and customer service efforts by 2030. By broadening its reach in high-growth regions, PNC aims to establish itself as a leading financial institution that effectively serves the diverse needs of consumers and businesses of all sizes.

F.N.B. Corp.’s FNB main subsidiary, First National Bank, plans to open 30 branches in high-growth Southeast and Mid-Atlantic markets by 2030.

These new branches will accelerate the company’s ongoing expansion in North Carolina, South Carolina and the Bank's Mid-Atlantic Region, including Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC. This move builds on FNB’s successful expansion strategy in South Carolina, where it has heavily invested in Greenville and Charleston.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.